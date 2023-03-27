UrduPoint.com

40 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 40 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 318,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs five million fine was imposed on the pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

