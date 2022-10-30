UrduPoint.com

40 Professional Beggars Rounded Up During Ongoing Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars managed to net 40 beggars from different areas.

According to a district police spokesman, on the orders of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Operations, the beggar squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 40 beggars from different areas.

SSP Operations said that the special beggar squad was working hard and regularly conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.

He informed that the ongoing operation against professional beggars had been accelerated to net professional beggars, adding, police were trying to purge the society from the menace of beggars and regularly conducting operations in different city areas.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

