40 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The special price control magistrates imposed fine on 40 shopkeepers over profiteering here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected 876 shops in 55 marketsand bazaars to check prices of daily use items. They found 40 shopkeepers involved in profiteering andimposed a fine of Rs 41,000 on them.