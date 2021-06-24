40 Profiteers Fined
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The special price control magistrates imposed fine on 40 shopkeepers over profiteering here on Thursday.
A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected 876 shops in 55 marketsand bazaars to check prices of daily use items. They found 40 shopkeepers involved in profiteering andimposed a fine of Rs 41,000 on them.