40 properties sealed as E&T intensifies campaign against defaulters in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department sealed 40 properties as the officials intensified their drive against defaulters here Monday.

The commercial properties sealed belonged to defaulters who had been delaying payment of taxes for the last five years, inspector In-charge Ehsan Khan Saddozai said.

In the walled city, officials sealed Hindu properties No 1 to 8 who owe Rs 4 to Rs 8 million to Multan Development Authority (MDA). Zakariya Shopping Centre at Hussain Agahi was also among the properties sealed.

The operation against defaulters would continue and the department would seal properties, arrest defaulters and attach their properties for recovery of taxes.