40 PSVs challaned for defying anti-coronavirus SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has challaned around 40 public service vehicles (PSVs) over non-compliance of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during last month.

Secretary, Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), Kamran Cheema took action during his visit at general bus stands in the capital city to ensure implementation of SOPs.

Around seven bus-stands were checked including Faizabad, 'Chungi no 26' Karachi Company and the management of five bus stands were fined Rs 35, 000 for defying anti-coronavirus guidelines.

Talking to APP , Cheema said teams of ITA were monitoring bus terminals and wagon stands regularly to ensure the implementation of SOPs.

Stern actions were being taken against the violators at the spot, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, he added.

He appealed passengers and transporters to cooperate with the district administration so the second wave of COVID-19 may possibly be contained.

Meanwhile, daily commuters in twin cities complained about the non-compliance of SOPs at PSVs, posing a serious threat to their lives.

They said despite strict warnings by the authorities concerned, passengers and transporters were not demonstrating seriousness towards the situation.

A commuter, Faizan Khan, told APP that besides violation of SOPs, the transporters were also charging high fares, and the authorities concerned were yet to take actions against the violators.

"No one was observing social distancing in the local transport and the transporters were just concerned about earning money through accommodating huge number of passengers, " he regretted.

Rehan, another commuter at Faizbad said the government had allowed reopening of transport with strict implementation of SOPs, but unfortunately drivers, passengers and transporters were not obeying orders that might cause quick rise in Covid-19 cases.

He requested the quarters concerned to ensure availability of sanitizers and masks at bus stands especially in each public transport and that the passengers without mask should not be allowed to board the vehicle.

/395/778