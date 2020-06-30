40 PSVs impounded over violation of SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tuesday challaned 40 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while imposed fine of Rs 56000 over violation and non implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), social distancing regarding coronavirus .

RTA Secretary Mehar Ghulam Abbas with the help of Police conducted raids at different routes of the city and checked the implementation of SOPs and imposed fine amounting to Rs 56,000 while 40 vehicles were impounded on violating rules and regulations.

He said the transporters should not allow the passengers without mask to use their service. The secretary said that social distancing must be implemented by ensuring one vacant seat with one passenger and ensure disinfection of buses.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he informed.