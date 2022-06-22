UrduPoint.com

40 Recharge Wells Installed To Mitigate Water Shortage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 04:10 PM

40 recharge wells installed to mitigate water shortage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) had installed some 40 recharge wells at various locations to mitigate water shortage in the Federal capital.

The recharge wells were installed in collaboration with Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in sectors I, H, F and G series, the CDA spokesman told APP on Wednesday.

A PC-1 of Rs12 crore was approved by the CDA management for the purpose whereas all expenses were borne by the authority itself, he noted.

He said joint teams from the CDA's Water Supply Department and PCRWR were utilizing these recharge wells in the recent monsoon rains to maintain groundwater levels.

The teams were also monitoring the water situation after each rain and making arrangements to recharge it.

Similarly, to maintain the groundwater level, rainwater is collected and stored after complete recycling and filtration, while the recent rains recharge more than 20 million gallons of water, according to the PCRW survey, he maintained.

Moreover, he informed that tenders for 60 new recharge wells from the Water Supply Department will be published in newspapers soon.

The recharge wells will be installed around hospitals, educational institutions, government institutions, mosques, green areas and other buildings to maintain the ground water level due to boring.

To a query, he said the federal apex agency will soon begin formal legislation on illegal boring.

It may be noted that these recharge wells will support tube wells installed by the water supply department, besides help in increasing the bore pressure of the residents and maintaining the ground water level.

