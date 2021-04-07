40 revenue centres to be set up at rural sides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Wednesday approved setting up of 40 revenue centres at rural sides to help out people at their doorstep in order to follow vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He termed the project as another milestone being achieved in era of modern digital technology.

Revenue centres would deal in problems of land record and property, biometric, records' transfer among all related issues faced by the applicants concerned.

Commissioner conferred upon authorities task to establish revenue centres untill April 10, this month at respective localities.

Javed Akhtar said they had to provide relief to inhabitants of the region as promised by incumbent government.

He said the step would lead to cause lessen working load on central revenue centres by and large.