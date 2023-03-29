40 sacked employees of WSSP reinstated in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 40 sacked employees of the water sanitation services program (WSSP) had been reinstated by the caretaker provincial minister for local government and rural development.

Talking to APP, Nazir Khan Advocate on Wednesday said that these employees were sacked due to a shortage of funds with WSSP.

The Minister while congratulating the restored employees assured to provide funds for the smooth running of the company at Bannu.

Talking to a representative delegation of the company, Nazir advocate said that the government was utilizing all available resources to provide a clean and pollution-free environment to the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said planning had been made to strengthen tehsil municipal administrations and WSSP at the southern districts of KP.

The Minister assured all-out cooperation and assistance to the staffers.