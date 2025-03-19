40 Shopkeepers Fined For Charging Excessive Prices
A total of 40 shopkeepers were fined 56,000 rupees on Wednesday during crackdown against profiteers and traders charging extra prices for essential commodities in Hyderabad district. Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars conducted inspections in their respective jurisdictions and imposed fines
Details reveal that in the taluka city, 10 shopkeepers were fined a total of 7,000 rupees, while 6 traders were penalized with Rs. 10,000 in fines in Taluka Latifabad.
Similarly, in Qasimabad, 8 shopkeepers were fined Rs. 6,000, and 6 traders were fined 3,000 rupees in taluka rural for violations. Furthermore, the Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supply also imposed fines totaling Rs. 30,000 on 10 shopkeepers.
Meanwhile, under the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, the monitoring of fruit and vegetable auctions in the sabzi mandi is also continuously being monitored.
