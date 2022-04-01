40 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.95,000 on 40 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 40 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.95,000 on them and warnedthat they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.