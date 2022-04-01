UrduPoint.com

40 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

40 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.95,000 on 40 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.95,000 on 40 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 40 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.95,000 on them and warnedthat they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

AJK PM visits residence of Shaheed Lt Col. Asif Aw ..

AJK PM visits residence of Shaheed Lt Col. Asif Awan

1 minute ago
 PM taking bold steps for country's sovereignty: Al ..

PM taking bold steps for country's sovereignty: Aliya Malik

1 minute ago
 SpaceX Successfully Launches Fourth Smallsat Rides ..

SpaceX Successfully Launches Fourth Smallsat Rideshare Mission on Falcon 9 Rocke ..

1 minute ago
 US Senators Urge Biden to Suspend Tax Treaty, Data ..

US Senators Urge Biden to Suspend Tax Treaty, Data Exchange With Russia - Letter

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Reimburse Shipowners for Vessels Damage ..

Ukraine to Reimburse Shipowners for Vessels Damaged in Danube Waters - Gov't

3 minutes ago
 One child killed, four injured in accident

One child killed, four injured in accident

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.