40 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering, 2 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed Rs 149,500 fine on 40 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested two others over violation of the law in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, they imposed fine on them and warned them to shun profiteering, otherwise they would be sent behind bars.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested two shopkeepers in addition to sealing one shop over violation of the law, spokesman added.

