40 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, 5 arrested over violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Special price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.201,500/- on 40 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and arrested five others on sheer violations of law in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the magistrates checked 1065 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 40 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.201,500/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested five shopkeepers in addition to sealing three shops on sheer violations of law, spokesman added.