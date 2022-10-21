40 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The civil defence teams have sealed 40 shops on the charge of illegal gas decanting and sale of petrol in various parts of Faisalabad during the last one month.

Civil Defence Officer Mehmood Gill said here on Friday that teams conducted surprise checking of various gas shops across the district and found dozens involved in illegal gas decanting and sale of loose petrol.

Therefore, they sealed the shops and got cases registered against their owners, he added.