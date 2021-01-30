40 shops sealed over SOPs violation

The city district administration sealed 40 retail outlets, marriage halls and imposed Rs 25,000 fine over violation of ant-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 40 retail outlets, marriage halls and imposed Rs 25,000 fine over violation of ant-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson of District administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt, Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area, and imposed Rs 15,000 fine on overcharging and Rs 10,000 over SOPs violation. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 23 shops, two restaurants and a marriage hall over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued instructions to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus related SOPs strictly.