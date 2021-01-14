UrduPoint.com
40 Shops,restaurants Sealed In City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed as many as 40 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 55,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeshan Ranjha sealed eight shops in Model Town, while AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, three restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 13 shops and four restaurants over SOPs violation.He imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging, and Rs 10,000 on SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public/private transport vehicles during the crackdown, and issued directives to transporters and drivers to follow the SOPs strictly.

