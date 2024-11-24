40 Smuggled Mobile Phones Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Customs has recovered 40 valuable mobile phones from a passenger coming from Sharjah to Lahore.
The operation was led by Deputy Collector Customs Dr. Mudassar Rafique. Moreover, Superintendent Shahid Ali, Inspector Customs Mehak Fayyaz, Muhammad Azhar were also involved in the operation.
The passenger, Bilal, was coming to Lahore from Sharjah via a local airline flight. Customs officials say that the passenger was smuggling mobile phones secretly. The estimated value of the seized mobile phones is more than Rs10 million.
A case has been registered against the passenger and an investigation has been initiated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to safeguarding rights of minorities: Minister2 minutes ago
-
11 cases against medical stores to be referred to drug court22 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister receives high-level Belarusian delegation32 minutes ago
-
Laser Lithotripsy starts at Jinnah Hospital32 minutes ago
-
Smog: 18 cases registered, 12 violators arrested in 24 hours42 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in road mishaps42 minutes ago
-
PTI wants to sabotage national development again: Ahsan Iqbal52 minutes ago
-
PTI protests disrupt supply chains, trigger price hike in Hazara Division1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister conducts aerial visit of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock1 hour ago
-
Drug pushers, liquor suppliers nabbed during operation1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi Visits D-Chowk to boost morale of police, FC, Rangers1 hour ago
-
Rs 2.4m released for medical expenses of cops, families1 hour ago