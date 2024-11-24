Open Menu

40 Smuggled Mobile Phones Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 08:10 PM

40 smuggled mobile phones recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Customs has recovered 40 valuable mobile phones from a passenger coming from Sharjah to Lahore.

The operation was led by Deputy Collector Customs Dr. Mudassar Rafique. Moreover, Superintendent Shahid Ali, Inspector Customs Mehak Fayyaz, Muhammad Azhar were also involved in the operation.

The passenger, Bilal, was coming to Lahore from Sharjah via a local airline flight. Customs officials say that the passenger was smuggling mobile phones secretly. The estimated value of the seized mobile phones is more than Rs10 million.

A case has been registered against the passenger and an investigation has been initiated.

