40 Special Children Get Skill Training In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:11 PM

A certificates award ceremony was held here to honour 40 special children of Nasheman Center for Disables on completion of various vocational courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:A certificates award ceremony was held here to honour 40 special children of Nasheman Center for Disables on completion of various vocational courses.

The cermeony was attended by President Tanzeem-ul-Lisan Dr Iftikhar Ahmed,Superintendent Farooq Butt,Muhammad Arshad Qasmi and others.

Dr Iftikhar gave certificates to special children who passed computer software,personal grooming,motorcycle and auto electrician courses.

He stressed that special children need special attention and they should be provided maximum opportunities of learning. He appreciated the efforts of Nasheman centre for taking measures for the welfare of special children.

