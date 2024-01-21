Open Menu

40 Suspects Including 3 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) During intelligence-based operations, 40 suspects including 3 proclaimed offenders and 4 facilitators were arrested on Sunday in Kohat.

According to the official report, the search operation was conducted in the territorial limits of police station Cantt, Lachi and police station Mohammad Riaz Shaheed in Kohat.

During the search operation led by the circle of SDPOs, the police also found weapons and drugs in the possession of the detained persons. All the detained persons have been transferred to the respective police stations for further investigation. Cases have been registered in local police stations against people possessing weapons and drugs.

