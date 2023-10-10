Open Menu

40 Suspects Interrogated During Search Operation Conducted In Rawat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

40 suspects interrogated during search operation conducted in Rawat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday launched a search operation in Bagasheikhan and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO of Rawat Police Station carried out the operation in the area.

During the operation, police searched 13 houses and 15 shops while 40 suspects were also interrogated.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Criminals

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed: ICA Congress Abu Dhabi offers g ..

Mansour bin Zayed: ICA Congress Abu Dhabi offers great opportunity to preserve, ..

12 minutes ago
 Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

36 minutes ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

42 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

2 hours ago
Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

3 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

4 hours ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan