40 suspects interrogated during search operation conducted in Rawat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday launched a search operation in Bagasheikhan and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO of Rawat Police Station carried out the operation in the area.

During the operation, police searched 13 houses and 15 shops while 40 suspects were also interrogated.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.