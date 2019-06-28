40 to 50 missing persons traced in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Major headway has been made between government and its allied party Balochistan National Party (BNP) on missing persons issue amid the reports that 40 to 50 missing persons will be released within next two to three days.

According to media reports 40 to 50 missing persons have been traced and following their release, they will reach their homes within two or three days.Talking to a private tv channel BNP chief Akhtar Mengal has confirmed that government is delivering its pledge on missing persons matter.

Good news have come on tracing 40 missing persons in the first phase. What will be bigger achievement for us than this, he added.