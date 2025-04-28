Open Menu

40 Tons Of Relief Goods Sent For Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has sent 40 tons of relief goods to the war-torn people of Gaza in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

It has sent relief goods from Karachi on behalf of the people of Pakistan for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, told APP that the relief goods, sent with the support and cooperation of the government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority include 20 tons of medicines, 5 tons of hygiene kits and 15 tons of tents.

He said that the foundation had already sent 900 tons of relief goods by air cargo to help the besieged and affected people of Gaza during Ramadan, but unfortunately, due to the closure of all border crossings between Egypt and Jordan, the relief goods could not reach Gaza during Ramadan.

The delivery of relief supplies was made possible through the continuous diplomatic and administrative efforts of the government of Pakistan, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, and the Royal Medical Services of Jordan.

