UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Trains To Be Made Operational During Eid: Shaikh Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

40 trains to be made operational during Eid: Shaikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said around 40 trains would be made operational to carry the commuters during Eid-ul-Azha.

The number of trains could be increased to facilitate the people to go their native villages to celebrate Eid with the beloved ones, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said only 60 percent people were traveling on train amid the coronavirus pandemic, urging them to adopt standard operating procedures and other precautionary measures during traveling.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

12 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

12 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

27 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.