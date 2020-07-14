40 trains to be made operational during Eid: Shaikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said around 40 trains would be made operational to carry the commuters during Eid-ul-Azha.

The number of trains could be increased to facilitate the people to go their native villages to celebrate Eid with the beloved ones, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said only 60 percent people were traveling on train amid the coronavirus pandemic, urging them to adopt standard operating procedures and other precautionary measures during traveling.