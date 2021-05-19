40 under-trials released from jail on personal surety bonds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Muzaffargarh Tariq Mahmood Rana ordered to release 40 under trials on personal surety bonds during his fortnightly visit to district jail on Wednesday.

Accompanying civil judge Shahid Moazzam, the judge ordered releasing those inmates who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The judges also visited juvenile section, different barracks, jail hospital, and kitchen amid tight security arrangements. They appreciated the cleanliness situation of the prison and the prisoners and expressed satisfaction over the food quality. They also checked arrangements regarding enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check spread of novel coronvirus in the prison and expressed satisfaction over it.

Superintendent jail Amir Omar Qureshi, deputy Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other officials accompanied them.