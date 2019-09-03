40 unserved tehsils being connected in FATA

(@FahadShabbir)

With the aim to smooth connectivity of tribal areas with the rest of the country, 40 unserved tehsils in FATA were being connected with 900Km optical fiber cable covering Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram agencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :With the aim to smooth connectivity of tribal areas with the rest of the country, 40 unserved tehsils in FATA were being connected with 900Km optical fiber cable covering Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram agencies.

Under its various projects over last few months, ministry of Information Technology (MoIT) aimed to provide mobile and broadband services in areas of North and South Waziristan, FR Bannu, Lakki, Tank and Dadu to bring these unserved areas into the mainstream connectivity, according to the data provided by the ministry.

Along with FATA, districts of Hyderabad and Bahawalpur were also included in the areas that were being connected through broadband and better quality mobile services benefiting a population of approximately 6.

5 Million.

Apart from FATA, 1,795 kms of unserved segments of National Highways including N10 (Uthal to Jiwani), N25 (Hub to Uthal, Uthal to Quetta), N65 (Quetta to Dera Allah Yar), N50 (Kuchlak to Sherani) and N70 (Killa Saifullah to Rakni) were also being connected through National Roaming Services.

The mobile connectivity performance along the national highway through Baluchistan was a longstanding issue which was now being solved to uniform the connectivity in that part of the country.