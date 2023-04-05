Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

40% USF Funds Used To Provide Broadband Services in Balochistan Province

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday was informed that 40 percent of the Universal Service Funds (USF) were used to provide broadband services in the Balochistan province.

Senator Naseema Ehsan chaired the meeting that was attended by Senator Seemi Ezdi, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Sania Nishtar, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, Senator Shahadat Awan, and senior officers of the Ministry Science and Technology along with all concerned.

While considering the draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 introduced by Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, the Committee recommended that the Bill may be taken up at a further date so that the Ministry of Law may vet it along with the Government Bill on a similar topic to avoid duplicity.

The matter will be taken up during the next meeting.

Discussing questions related to year-wise detail of total funds available and spent by USF, the Committee probed the reasons for non-connectivity in Baluchistan.

The Committee was informed that USF is working to formulate a Regulatory Framework for Balochistan Citing security concerns in the province as a major impediment.

Projects had to be stalled in Kech, Panjgur, and Turbat due to security concerns, it added. PTA will be summoned in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Turbat Panjgur May All Government

Recent Stories

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

36 minutes ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

4 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.