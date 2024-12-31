40% Work On Rawalpindi Ring Road Completed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
About 40% of the work on the 38.3 kilometers long Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been completed
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) About 40% of the work on the 38.3 kilometers long Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been completed.
This was informed during a briefing to Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak at Banth on Tuesday.
The commissioner visited the Rawalpindi Ring Road and Duhucha Dam for review of the pace and quality of work on the mega projects.
It was told that the deadline for the completion of Ring Road project was December 2025. It was further informed that if funds were provided on time the project with the current pace would be completed before the stipulated time.
As regards the Duducha Dam, the commissioner was apprised that the overall physical progress was 18 percent. The land acquisition process had been completed and currently the excavation of spillways was underway. Perennial flow pipes had also been laid, which were now being concreted.
Excavation of the coffer dam was also underway, it was added.
The project was scheduled to complete in two years, and would be expected to provide 35 million gallons of water per day to the residents of Rawalpindi.
The commissioner on the occasion directed to complete the projects within the stipulated time.
If needed more workforce should be mobilized to ensure timely completion of the projects, he added.
He said the Ring Road was a big gift from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to the people of Rawalpindi. After its completion, the city’s traffic problems would be resolved, he added.
The commissioner directed the land acquired for the Ring Road should be got vacated.
He also directed the process for provision of compensation to the victims of Daducha Dam should be expedited.
