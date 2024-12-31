Open Menu

40% Work On Rawalpindi Ring Road Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

40% work on Rawalpindi Ring Road completed

About 40% of the work on the 38.3 kilometers long Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) About 40% of the work on the 38.3 kilometers long Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been completed.

This was informed during a briefing to Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak at Banth on Tuesday.

The commissioner visited the Rawalpindi Ring Road and Duhucha Dam for review of the pace and quality of work on the mega projects.

It was told that the deadline for the completion of Ring Road project was December 2025. It was further informed that if funds were provided on time the project with the current pace would be completed before the stipulated time.

As regards the Duducha Dam, the commissioner was apprised that the overall physical progress was 18 percent. The land acquisition process had been completed and currently the excavation of spillways was underway. Perennial flow pipes had also been laid, which were now being concreted.

Excavation of the coffer dam was also underway, it was added.

The project was scheduled to complete in two years, and would be expected to provide 35 million gallons of water per day to the residents of Rawalpindi.

The commissioner on the occasion directed to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

If needed more workforce should be mobilized to ensure timely completion of the projects, he added.

He said the Ring Road was a big gift from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to the people of Rawalpindi. After its completion, the city’s traffic problems would be resolved, he added.

The commissioner directed the land acquired for the Ring Road should be got vacated.

He also directed the process for provision of compensation to the victims of Daducha Dam should be expedited.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Water Road Dam Traffic Rawalpindi Progress December From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, a ..

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..

4 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

15 minutes ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

7 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effecti ..

OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1

7 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

15 minutes ago
 SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

5 minutes ago
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to t ..

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals

5 minutes ago
 Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surg ..

Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber

30 minutes ago
 4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones ..

4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered

5 minutes ago
 Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Divisio ..

Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..

5 minutes ago
 Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful s ..

Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German ..

Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan