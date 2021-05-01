400 acres land allocated for new airport in Faisalabad

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved allotment of 400 acres of land for construction of a new airport in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved allotment of 400 acres of land for construction of a new airport in Faisalabad.

This airport will be established near economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FEDMC), said FIEDMC spokesman on Saturday.

He said that Punjab government in collaboration with Punjab board of Technical education will also establish FIEDMC Center of Excellence while CM Punjab also granted approval for construction of a road from Sahianwala to Jaranwala for speedy access to M-3 Motorway from FIEDMC's economic zones. Therefore, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and said that these initiatives would be very helpful in attracting global investors to invest in FIEDMC's economic zones.