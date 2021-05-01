UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

400 Acres Land Allocated For New Airport In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 10:04 PM

400 acres land allocated for new airport in Faisalabad

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved allotment of 400 acres of land for construction of a new airport in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved allotment of 400 acres of land for construction of a new airport in Faisalabad.

This airport will be established near economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FEDMC), said FIEDMC spokesman on Saturday.

He said that Punjab government in collaboration with Punjab board of Technical education will also establish FIEDMC Center of Excellence while CM Punjab also granted approval for construction of a road from Sahianwala to Jaranwala for speedy access to M-3 Motorway from FIEDMC's economic zones. Therefore, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and said that these initiatives would be very helpful in attracting global investors to invest in FIEDMC's economic zones.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Company Road Jaranwala From Airport Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Zayed&#039;s vision laid foundation for unique mod ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development and Dubai Holdin ..

21 minutes ago

Railways' loaded over 20,000 wagons during April

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 3 more lives

3 minutes ago

Man attempts suicide in Tando Adam

3 minutes ago

Turkey Ready to Assist Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan in S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.