400 armed policemen deployed around churches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Police have made special security arrangements to ensure safety of churches, deploying over 400 officers and jawan for the task.

The patrolling police, elite force, and dolphin teams are conducting regular patrols around the areas, informed police spokesman on Sunday.

To ensure safety, entry into the churches is being strictly monitored, with full body searches conducted before allowing anyone inside.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani instructed officers to remain alert, keep an eye on the surroundings, and be vigilant about any suspicious activities.

He emphasized the importance of treating worshippers with respect and ensuring their security.

CPO Hamdani added that the Rawalpindi Police are committed to promote interfaith harmony and using all resources to protect the rights of minorities and maintain law and order.