Open Menu

400 Armed Policemen Deployed Around Churches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

400 armed policemen deployed around churches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Police have made special security arrangements to ensure safety of churches, deploying over 400 officers and jawan for the task.

The patrolling police, elite force, and dolphin teams are conducting regular patrols around the areas, informed police spokesman on Sunday.

To ensure safety, entry into the churches is being strictly monitored, with full body searches conducted before allowing anyone inside.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani instructed officers to remain alert, keep an eye on the surroundings, and be vigilant about any suspicious activities.

He emphasized the importance of treating worshippers with respect and ensuring their security.

CPO Hamdani added that the Rawalpindi Police are committed to promote interfaith harmony and using all resources to protect the rights of minorities and maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Alert Rawalpindi Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

20 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

20 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

20 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

20 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

20 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

20 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

20 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

20 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

20 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan