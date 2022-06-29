400 bags of fertilizer seized

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday recovered 400 bags of Urea fertilizer from a private warehouse in Chunian.

According to a spokesperson,during the ongoing drive against hoarders,Assistant Commissioner Chunian,Khurram Hameed, along with his team conducted raid and recovered 400 Urea bags as well as sealed the godown.

Seized fertilizer bags would be sold at government rate of Rs 1950 per bag at sale points fixed by the department of agriculture, the spokesperson added.