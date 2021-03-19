UrduPoint.com
400-bed Mother & Child Hospital To Be Built Soon In DG Khan, Says Pitafi

400-bed Mother & Child hospital to be built soon in DG Khan, says Pitafi

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister's advisor on health Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi said on Friday that a modern mother and child care hospital would soon be built in Dera Ghazi Khan at a cost of around Rs 4.5 billion.

Tenders have been issued and work would begin soon as per orders from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Pitafi said in an informal meeting with health officials.

Principal Ghazi Medical College Prof. Dr. Asif Qureshi, MS teaching hospital Dr. Athar Farooq, CEO Health Dr. Khalil Ahmad and other officials were present.

Pitafi said that PTI-led government was paying special attention to introducing modern health care facilities in under develops areas and the hospital would be the second big project not only for DG Khan but the whole south Punjab after the cardiology institute project.

He said, PC-1 has been prepared for new emergency block at the teaching hospital.

He added that a three-storey Panahgah would also be part of the Ghazi teaching hospital and steps were being taken to make it happen to provide home-like atmosphere with free food, shelter and weather-specific facilities to poor, destitute people and attendants of patients.

He discloaed that chief minister has approved recruitment of required staff including nurses at Ghazi teaching hospital and pledged to fill all vacancies on merit.

