400 cops deployed to guard Covid-19 vaccination teams

As many as 400 police personnel have been deployed here to provide security to 210 Covic-19 vaccination teams in the ongoing vaccination campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 400 police personnel have been deployed here to provide security to 210 Covic-19 vaccination teams in the ongoing vaccination campaign.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz, the Covid-19 door-to-door vaccination campaign launched to vaccinate the citizens against Covid-19 and police were ensuring their security.

He said senior police officers had been deployed with the teams. To ensure the security of the teams, the police station staff were also patrolling in their areas, he added.

He said, all available resources were being utilized to ensure security of the vaccination teams.