400 cops performed security duty during LBA polls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Dr Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday said foolproof security arrangements were made for Lahore Bar Association (LBA) polls and over 400 personnel including one SP, three DSPs, nine SHOs performed their duties at the election venue.

Ladies police personnel were also deployed for security duty. Strict checking was carried out on the routes to the Lahore Bar Association election venue.

DIG Operations Abid Khan visited Aiwan-e-Adl and reviewed the security arrangements in the area including the entry gates.