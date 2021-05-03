400 cops vaccinated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :DPO Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmad said on Monday the process of vaccination against coronavirus had been started for police officers and employees above 50 years of age, under which more than 400 police officials were vaccinated.

Talking to the media, he said that in the second phase, police officers and personnel above 40 years of age would be vaccinated.

The DPO said that police always played a leading role in all situations and it was also playing its part inimplementing corona SOPs.