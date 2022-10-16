UrduPoint.com

400 Fish Cage Clusters Operational In South Punjab To Boost Fish Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 10:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Fisheries Department south Punjab has facilitated fish farmers in installation of fish cage clusters in different rivers to promote protein rich fish across the region.

Fish cage culture is a modern concept of farming in which cages are installed in the freshwater, said Director General Fisheries South Punjab Dr Zahid Siddique while talking to APP, here.

He said 5000 cages are being installed in the province and the governments, both Federal and Punjab, are providing subsidies on installation of cages.

Under the Rs 1775 million project, Punjab and federal government are offering 60 and 40 percents shares respectively with an aim to promote the modern concept of fish farming.

To a query about installation of cages in south Punjab, the DG informed that 300 cages had been made operational in south Punjab.

He stated that 200 fish cages were installed at Ghazi Ghat in river Sindh. Similarly, 100 are operational at Mailsi Siphon. Dr Zahid added that the work on another 100 fish cages was in progress. About subsidy, Dr Zahid Siddique maintained that the government was providing 80 percent subsidy on installation of fish cages. However, farmers are paying the remaining 20 percents in order to avail the facility.

The fish cage culture will surely help improve production of fish in the country. He also informed that three diagnostic labs were also introduced to facilitate the fish farmers. South Punjab is termed as hub of fish farming as fish farms are located at an area of 38,000 acres. About 2805 farmers are registered with the Fisheries Department in south Punjab. The mobile vans of the Fisheries department used to visit farms to analyse and diagnose issues at fish farms.

