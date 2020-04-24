UrduPoint.com
400 Food Packages Distributed Among Poor Families In Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:17 PM

As many as 400 food packets were Friday distributed among poor families in Khyber tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 400 food packets were Friday distributed among poor families in Khyber tribal district.

The district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir, distributed 400 food packages among poor household in Bara subdivision on the eve of holy month of Ramazan.

The package includes rice, pulses, flour, ghee, dates, tea, sugar and other essential commodities.

