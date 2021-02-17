400 kanals recovered from mafia

A crackdown against illegal occupants, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies was underway in Bahawalpur with vigour, informed district government sources

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A crackdown against illegal occupants, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies was underway in Bahawalpur with vigour, informed district government sources.

About 400 kanals land was recovered in chak 17 BC area of Bahawalpur Saddar tehsil on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzzafar Khan Sial, the operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, Zahid Hussain, in which 400 kanals were freed from illegal occupants.

The estimated value of the land was approximately Rs 70 million.

The Deputy Commissioner affirmed his resolve to continue operation in the district and recover all the illegally occupied land.