400 kanals state land retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday retrieved 400 kanals of state land from illegal occupants in Sargodha.

According to a spokesperson for the ACE, Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that some people of Dhol Kadhi village of tehsil Sahiwal had occupied 50-acre state land worth of Rs 75 million which belonged to the Highway department for Langarwala pull.

Assistant Director Tasawar Bosal with a revenue department team, SDO Highway and land acquisition collector retrieved the land on the order of the regional director.

It is pertinent to mention that 30 acres of government land had also been retrieved earlier soa total of 80 acres of land had been retrieved worth 135 million rupees.