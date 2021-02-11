UrduPoint.com
400 Kanals State Land Retrieved From Land Grabbers

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

400 kanals state land retrieved from land grabbers

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration launched operation and retrieved 400 kanals state land from land grabbers at Abdul Hakeem area on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Khurrum Hameed while revenue staff and police also participated in the operation.

The crops on the land was demolished through heavy machinery and the land handed over to revenue department after retrieving.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said there would be given no permission to any one for occupying state land again.

APP /qbs-sak

