400 Kg Betel Nuts, Gutka Material Recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Over 400 kilograms of betel nuts and other ingredients meant to prepare prohibited chewing tobacco (Gutka) were recovered during a raid at a small manufacturing unit of Gutka in Agra Taj Area here, by the Kalri police.

The police also recovered 2.9 kilograms Gutka, seven packets of chemical, one bag of tobacco, one bag of limestone and other banned material during the raid, said police sources on Saturday.

More Stories From Pakistan

