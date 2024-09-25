400 kg dead animals meat recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Phularwan police on Wednesday recovered 400-kg dead animals meat from a car here at Salam Road area.

On a tip-off, the team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Imtiaz Ahmed intercepted a car and recovered the dead meat.

The team of Punjab food Authority under the supervision of area in-charge and veterinary officer concerned examined the meat and declared the meat dead.

Police nabbed three accused on the spot who were belonged from Nehang and Sahiwal area and were running the business of dead meat supply to several cities.

PFA team got registered case under food safety act,while police launched investigation.