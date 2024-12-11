(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Punjab food Authority team on Wednesday discarded 400-kg dead buffalo meat recovered from a vehicle here at Bucha Kalan.

On a tip-off, the PFA team along with police intercepted the vehicle and recovered the dead meat.

The Punjab Food Authority examined the meat by conducting it's postmortem and found in the report that the meat was unhygienic for human health.

After that,police nabbed the accused and impounded the vehicle.