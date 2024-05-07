400-kg Dead Chicken Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Police on Tuesday recovered 400-kg dead chicken which was loaded on a rickshaw
here in Kotmomin tehsil.
According to police, Hilal pur chowki police stopped a rickshaw and found that the rickshaw
was loaded with dead chicken which was packed in bags.
Police registered a case against the driver and impounded the rickshaw.
