400-kg Dead Chicken Seized, 2 Held
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 09:32 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Livestock Department claimed to have seize 400 kilograms of dead chicken and arrested two accused on Saturday.
Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here on Saturday that on a tip off, the livestock team checked a suspected loader rickshaw and recovered 400-kg meat of dead chicken near Bypass Road Gojra.
The team nabbed two accused from the spot including Javaid and Ali Haidar who were on their way to supply the said meat to various hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad.
The accused were locked behind bars while the seized meat was discarded. Further investigation was under progress, he added.
