UrduPoint.com

400-kg Spurious Milk Discarded

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 07:58 PM

400-kg spurious milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized more than 400 kilograms (kg) of spurious milk from various shops in Faisalabad on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized more than 400 kilograms (kg) of spurious milk from various shops in Faisalabad on Thursday.

A spokesman for the authority said that a team conducted surprise checking of milk on various dairies and found sale of spurious milk in 13 shops.

Therefore, the PFA team seized spurious milk which was later on discarded.

The team also imposed Rs 51,000 finer on the shopkeepers, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Sale From

Recent Stories

Active Corona cases in KP surge to 438

Active Corona cases in KP surge to 438

2 minutes ago
 Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers held; police recov ..

Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers held; police recover over 3.5 kg charras

2 minutes ago
 Certificates holders must open their saving accoun ..

Certificates holders must open their saving accounts till Aug 31

2 minutes ago
 10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Dutch commune 'returns land to the people'

Dutch commune 'returns land to the people'

6 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark World Population Day

Seminar held to mark World Population Day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.