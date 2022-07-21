400-kg spurious milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized more than 400 kilograms (kg) of spurious milk from various shops in Faisalabad on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized more than 400 kilograms (kg) of spurious milk from various shops in Faisalabad on Thursday.

A spokesman for the authority said that a team conducted surprise checking of milk on various dairies and found sale of spurious milk in 13 shops.

Therefore, the PFA team seized spurious milk which was later on discarded.

The team also imposed Rs 51,000 finer on the shopkeepers, spokesman added.