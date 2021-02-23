UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

400 Kg Substandard Meat Seized In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:16 PM

400 kg substandard meat seized in sargodha

The police here arrested three accused and recovered over 400 kilograms unhygienic and substandard meat from their possession in Sahiwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) -:The police here arrested three accused and recovered over 400 kilograms unhygienic and substandard meat from their possession in Sahiwal police limits.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that on receiving information Deputy Livestock Officer, Dr Muhammad Imran along with a police team conducted raid at Thatti Sahibzada and arrested three butchers---Muzammil, Faisal and Kamran and recovered bulk of over 400kg unhygienic meat. A case was registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Sahiwal From

Recent Stories

Russia Records 11,823 COVID-19 Cases, 417 Deaths i ..

26 seconds ago

Kohat administration plans expo for ideas on devel ..

28 seconds ago

UNICEF condemns killing of four women in North Waz ..

29 seconds ago

Top Afghan Peace Official Urges Stakeholders to Pu ..

31 seconds ago

Afghanistan begins Covid vaccine campaign amid sur ..

5 minutes ago

Offer of re-polling in 20 polling stations manifes ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.