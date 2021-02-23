400 kg substandard meat seized in sargodha

The police here arrested three accused and recovered over 400 kilograms unhygienic and substandard meat from their possession in Sahiwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) -:

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that on receiving information Deputy Livestock Officer, Dr Muhammad Imran along with a police team conducted raid at Thatti Sahibzada and arrested three butchers---Muzammil, Faisal and Kamran and recovered bulk of over 400kg unhygienic meat. A case was registered against the accused.