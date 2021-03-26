400 kgs fireworks seized in crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Dehli Gate police raided firework warehouses and claimed to have seized a large quantity of fireworks and manufacturing material.

About 400 kgs fireworks with basic chemicals worth millions of rupees to be used for making of explosive material were taken into custody from the hidden godown located in precinct of Delhi Gate police station.

Accused owner identified as Yameen escaped the scene and police started action to nab him.