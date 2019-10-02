UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

400 Kgs Unhygienic Meat Seized In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:38 PM

400 Kgs unhygienic meat seized in Sargodha

The police arrested two accused and recovered over 400 kilograms unhygienic meat from their possession near here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) The police arrested two accused and recovered over 400 kilograms unhygienic meat from their possession near here.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that on information Assistant Commissioner Khushab Iftikhar Khan along with police conducted raid at Sangha Petroleum on Rawalpindi road and arrested two butchers including Asad Ali and Muhammad Ali r/o of Sahiwal.

The team recovered over 400 kilograms unhygienic meat placed in their vehicle which was being transported from Sargodha to Islamabad.

Police have registered case against the accused.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Vehicle Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Khushab Asad Ali Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level European business d ..

26 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till Oct 9

2 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Xi on 70th Anniversary of Russ ..

3 minutes ago

Court sends accused to jail on judicial remand

3 minutes ago

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.