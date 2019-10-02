400 Kgs unhygienic meat seized in Sargodha

The police arrested two accused and recovered over 400 kilograms unhygienic meat from their possession near here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) The police arrested two accused and recovered over 400 kilograms unhygienic meat from their possession near here.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that on information Assistant Commissioner Khushab Iftikhar Khan along with police conducted raid at Sangha Petroleum on Rawalpindi road and arrested two butchers including Asad Ali and Muhammad Ali r/o of Sahiwal.

The team recovered over 400 kilograms unhygienic meat placed in their vehicle which was being transported from Sargodha to Islamabad.

Police have registered case against the accused.