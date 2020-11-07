UrduPoint.com
400 Kilns Closed Till Dec 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

400 kilns closed till Dec 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Under the directions of Lahore High Court (LHC), 400 kilns functioning on old technology have been closed till Dec 31 due to smog threat in the district.

However, the kiln running on zigzag technology could continue their business.

Deputy Director Environment Ferhat Abbas Saturday directed the kiln owners to convert their kiln on zigzag technology; otherwise, they would not be allowed to run their business and strict legal action would be initiated against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

