400 Kites Confiscated During Raid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five kite sellers and confiscated 400 kites and 50 strings from their custody, informed a police spokesman here on Sunday.

During the operation, Sadiqabad police held five kite sellers identified as Hassan, Sajjan, Anas, Hamza and Daniyal.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of the police team and said kite flying was a crime and strict action against those involved in illegal activities like kite selling will be speeded up.

